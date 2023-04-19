ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department both played key roles in saving the overall structure that housed Tycon Builders and Lindy's Hair Salon in the 3400 block of College Avenue on Tuesday night.

An alert Alton Police sergeant observed smoke pouring out of both sides of the facility that houses Tycon and Lindy's Hair Salon and immediately contacted the Alton Fire Department. A Box Alarm was issued and East Alton Fire Department also responded and positioned its ladder truck at the scene.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford made this statement about the fire: "In regards to the structure fire at Tycon Builders (3414 College Ave.) at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Alton Police Department’s Sergeant Mike Metzler was on his way to assist at the traffic crash scene on Illinois Route 143/Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway. As he was traveling on North Rodgers, he smelled smoke and then observed smoke coming from the Tycon Builders building. He immediately notified dispatch who requested the response of the Alton Fire Department.

"The Alton Fire Department, assisted by the East Alton Fire Department, responded and did a great job of controlling and extinguishing the fire. The City of Alton’s Public Works Department also assisted with traffic control efforts."

Chief Ford said Sergeant Metzler is a 27-year veteran of the police department.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and experience," the chief said. "I am proud of him for being alert to his surroundings and taking quick action to locate the fire and notify the Alton Fire Department."

Paul Yost, the Tycon Builders owner, had the utmost respect for what the police department and fire departments did in this situation.

“The police sergeant saw smoking billowing from the building and got in touch with the fire department,” he said. “I am thankful for what they all did to put the fire out.”

Yost was uncertain what caused the fire, but the fire department is working on it to determine the cause. He said his insurance company has been notified and is working on the situation.

