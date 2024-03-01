ALTON - Tycon Builders celebrated the reopening of their business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The roofing contracting business has recovered after a fire “decimated” the inside of their building last year, explained Director of Operations Jim Keller. Business never stopped during the renovation process, but the renovated building, located at 3414 College Avenue in Alton, marks a new chapter for the company.

“It devastated the building, and it’s been quite a process to rebuild and keep all of our clients,” owner Paul Yost said. “So it was quite the last year, getting everything done, but we’re very proud of it, and it turned out a little better than it was so we’re thankful for that.”

Yost thanked his employees for their continued devotion to Tycon Builders and the work they put in to keep the business operational throughout the past year. Yost and Keller both noted that the crew worked many hours to meet deadlines and repair the building while also keeping their clients satisfied.

The Riverbend Growth Association hosted the ribbon-cutting. Alton Mayor David Goins and a few other city officials were in attendance. Goins compared the business to a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Congratulations on this building and this place, and we wish you continued success,” he added. “And thank you for all the ways that you have made our city look beautiful from remodeling inside and outside.”

For Keller, the well-attended ribbon-cutting ceremony underscores how important community is to Tycon Builders. Yost started the company in 1985, and they have come to know many community members and businesses through their work as roofing contractors. Keller noted that they have many repeat customers and people who come to them for all their roofing needs, and this community feel has helped keep the business going through any hardships, including last year’s fire.

“We’re pretty well tied in with the community,” Keller said. “One thing that Paul has always said is they’re not just our customers, they’re our neighbors. And that’s true. We’re a hometown contractor and we do a lot of work for our friends and neighbors. Everybody’s been invested in how well we succeed, and it’s just nice.”

For more information about Tycon Builders, you can visit their official website at TyconBuilders.net.

More like this: