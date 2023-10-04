GRANITE CITY - Triad's Drew Twyman won the individual race, with Granite City's Landon Harris coming in second, but Edwardsville got four runners into the top ten to win the team championship of the large school boys Madison County cross country meet, held Tuesday at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Tigers took first place with 45 points, edging out the Knights, who had 51 points, while third place went to Highland at 65 points, the host Warriors were fourth at 102 points, Alton came in fifth with 125 points and Collinsville was sixth with 135 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Twyman won the individual title with a time of 15:33.4, with Harris coming second at 15:34.0, Triad's Andrew Pace was third at 15:52.3, Highland's Dallas Mancinas was fourth at 15:59.6, fifth place went to Colin Luitjohan of Edwardsville at 16:02.4, in sixth place was Christian Knobeloch of Highland at 16:07.6, Gavin Rodgers of the Tigers placed seventh at 16:07.7, teammate Colin Thomas was eighth at 16:13.4, ninth place went to Avery Brock of Highland at 16:14.5 and Edwardsville's Taylor Davis rounded out the top ten at 16:25.1.

To go along with the top four runners, the Tigers had Cooper Wittek in at 16:50.2, Jackson Elliott was home at 16:58.5 and Mathew Lueking had a time of 17:48.7. To go along with Twyman and Pace, the Knights saw Sam Kuckuck in at 16:44.3, Jacob Metcalf had a time of 16:51.7, Gavin Woolverton was in at 16:53.3, Dalton Mersinger had a time of 17:02.2 and Lipe Gray's time was 17:32.2.

In addition to the top three runners, the Bulldogs saw Adin Roach in at 17:38.7, Donnie Miller was home at 18:19.7, Walker Nehrt's time was 18:56.5 and Sam Huelskamp had a time of 19:41.9. Along with Harris' second place time, the Warriors had Aidan Harris home at 16:28.5, Cleison Miranda-Gomez had a time of 18:24.5, Joel Faraone was in at 19:01.9, Desmond Hart's time was 19:32.2 and Trenton Clutts had a time of 21:47.1.

Noah Gallivan was once again the top runner for the Redbirds, having a time of 16:39.9, while Hank McClaine was in at 17:57.5, Charlie McAfoos was in exactly one second later at 17:58.5, Brayden Murray's time was 18:52.2, Devon Yowell was home at 20:15.9 and Isiah Ouechani came in at 20:56.9. The Kahoks' top runner was Andrew Gonski at 16:39.5, with Chase Cummins in at 18:34.8, DeAndre Brown's time was 18:45.0, Cooper James was in at 19:41.1, Will Slaznik had a time of 20:34.7 and Ben Simpkins' time was 20:54.3.

More like this: