FRANKLIN COUNTY - Below is an Illinois State Police report for a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on Interstate-57 near milepost 72, Franklin County.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 72, Franklin County

WHEN: June 4, 2021, at 12:40 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 1999 Black Ford Truck

Unit 2- 2015 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Kirk Wilson, 33-year-old male from St. Louis, MO – Flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- James Grimes, 46-year-old male from Laredo, TX – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Interstate 57 near milepost 72 in Franklin County. Unit 2 was traveling north at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 left the roadway, crossing the center median and rolling over numerous times, ejecting the driver. Unit 1 then struck Unit 2 head-on. Unit 1 driver was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available. The northbound lanes were closed for approximately 3 ½ hours during the crash investigation.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Wear Seatbelt by Driver, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration.

