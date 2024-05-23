GODFREY – Sam Weller, a two-time Bram Stoker award-winner for fiction and nonfiction, will visit Lewis and Clark Community College on June 12 for a writing workshop, presentation, and discussion. Weller is also the authorized biographer of the legendary writer Ray Bradbury.

The workshop, “Writing Genre Fiction: Creating Sci-fi, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, and More,” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Reid Memorial Library. In this workshop, attendees will learn how to generate and sharpen ideas, work on writing them in the session and learn about the submission and publishing process.

The presentation and discussion titled “Ray Bradbury, Writing, and Other Musings,” will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. The workshop requires registration, which is due by June 11.

A selection of Weller’s books will be available for purchase throughout the day.

For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Liz Burns at (618) 468-4320 or lburns@lc.edu.

Sam's book, The Bradbury Chronicles: The Life of Ray Bradbury (William Morrow), was a national bestseller and winner of the 2005 Society of Midland Authors Award for Best Biography. The companion book, Listen to the Echoes: The Ray Bradbury Interviews, was published by Melville House/Stop Smiling Books in 2010.

Sam is the former Midwest Correspondent for Publishers Weekly magazine. His personal essays have appeared in the Paris Review, on the National Public Radio Program All Things Considered, Slate magazine and Huffington Post.

His short fiction has appeared in numerous books, anthologies, literary journals, and magazines, including Printers Row Journal, Rosebud, the Chicago Reader and others. Sam’s short story collection, Dark Black, was published in 2020 to rave reviews. He is presently at work on a fantasy/horror novel, a narrative nonfiction book about rock and roll and the occult and has a screenplay in development at Paramount Pictures.

