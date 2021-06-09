COTTAGE HILLS - The Hoppers Music Festival at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 was a big success both Friday and Saturday with large crowds, great music, and many special memories shared about the previous legendary music store in Alton.

Hoppers Music in Alton was described as a small store with a lot of "great customers" and many of them attended one of the two days of featured music. The other positive about the weekend festival was all proceeds from the event were donated back to the Cottage Hills VFW.

Michele Scott, manager of the Cottage Hills VFW, said she was so thankful for the donation Hoppers Music Festival organizers made to the VFW.

"Their donation means so much," she said. "They are going to fund us getting new wiring, electricity improvements, and lighting for our events. The donation was just amazing."

Michele said the donation was in fitting with Hoppers Music style, because they did so much for the community and even let many musicians pay over a period of time for their instruments.

"Many people are able to play music because of Hoppers Music," Michele added. "Jody Hopper was the owner of Hoppers Music. Robert Shaw organized this tribute show for them."

The Cottage Hills VFW has some other big events on the horizon with Happy Trails and Bushfest.

"The Cottage Hills VFW Post property is an ideal spot for a music festival and other outdoor activities," Michele said. "We are thankful we are able to have these types of events. We have hosted many benefits here where people give back to a cause."

This was the band list and when they performed:

FRIDAY 6/4

JEFF MCGEE 5-6

AGENTS OF THE FREE 6-7

JAY LIPE 7-8

FLATLINER 8-9

POWERTRIP 9-10

LEADFOOT 10-11

SATURDAY 6/5

BORDERLINE 5-6

96 RED 6-7

JD DUNHAM BAND UNKNOWN&SAILING 8-9

THE UNDECIDED BAND 9-10

THE SANDWHICH BAND 10-11

TRIPWIRE 11-12

