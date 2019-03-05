ALTON - It is truly an end of an era in Alton - especially for late millennials and their parents.

The once-beloved Alton Cine is being demolished today. While the last time a movie was shown in those theaters was at the height of Beanie Baby madness, many nostalgic for the old location - visible, but not directly accessible, from Homer Adams Parkway - believe it should have seen new life as something different. When news of the demolition was announced, several comments on social media yearned for a music venue or an art space. The building, however, has been left crumbling and unused since the showing of "Titanic" in theaters.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the property had become an eyesore and hoped the property, which is managed by Steve Sakelaris, would be able to be renovated and see new life as another business with possibly more development.

"It's a great location if he wanted to redevelop it," Walker said. "It has water and power connections. Now that they're getting the delinquent property taken care of, it could hold a great opportunity for redevelopment."

So, while the building itself is gone, the property could grow into any of the possibilities social media comments suggested, and more.

Demolition permits were issued Monday for the property by the city after a process to demolish the site began two years ago in March 2017. During the late spring of 2017, the death of contractor, Gary Claxton, and a serious car accident involving Sakelaris delayed the demolition until now, despite an asbestos abatement having been completed in 2017.

