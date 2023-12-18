EDWARDSVILLE - Two are facing criminal charges after an armed robbery attempt on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Best Buy at 6670 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine has signed charges against the two women named below.

Angel Deshaun Crosby and Jakiaya T. McCoy both are facing Armed Robbery charges, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

McCoy faces a count of Armed Robbery that reads: “In that said defendant, or one for whose conduct the defendant is accountable, knowingly took property, being Apple iPad devices and various electronics from the person or presence of another.”

The charge continues and reads the Best Buy employee “faced the threat of imminent use of force, with the intent to permanently deprive the owner of said property while caring on or about their person or being other side armed with a firearm in violation of 720 ILCS 5/18-2(a)(2). This is a felony charge.”

Crosby faces an Armed Robbery felony count with the same charge and also a second count of Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Peace Officer, also a felony charge.

The second charge reads: “In that said defendant knowingly failed to obey and attempted to flee and elude a Glen Carbon Police Officer after the officer had given the defendant a visual or audible signal to stop the vehicle being driven by defendant, and defendant’s flight or attempt to elude is at a rate of speed at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/11-204.1(a)(1).”

