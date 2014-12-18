ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome two new urologists to the medical staff.

Dr. Etai Goldenberg has advanced fellowship training in Male Reproduction and Sexual Health. His subspecialty training has made him an expert in microsurgical procedures including vasectomy reversal, prosthetic surgery, erectile dysfunction and the treatment of male infertility and low testosterone.

Dr. Goldenberg completed his urology residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a fellowship in Male Reproduction & Sexual Medicine from North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in Manhasset, NY.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Elizabeth Williams has also been added to the medical staff. She specializes in female urology, urinary incontinence, and vaginal and robotic surgery for prolapse of the pelvic organs (cystocele, rectocele, vault prolapse), urodynamics, urogynecology, neuromodulation, voiding dysfunction in men and women, and general urology.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Dr. Williams completed her urology residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a fellowship in in Female Urology and Voiding Dysfunction from Metropolitan Urologic Specialists, PA, in Minneapolis.

Dr. Goldenberg and Dr. Williams are both located in Medical Office Building A, Suite 103, on the AMH campus. To schedule an appointment with either, please call 618-288-0900. Both are members of Urology Consultants, LTD.

More like this: