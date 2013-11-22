The Alton Symphony Orchestra is proud to present two Christmas performances, in Hatheway Cultural Center on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus, Dec. 14.

Santa is coming to the symphony during ASO’s second annual “Santa’s Workshop” concert, a 30 minute kid-friendly concert especially for families with children, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

“I encourage families to come out for great music, delicious holiday treats and a visit with Jolly Old Saint Nick and his elves,” ASO President Jerre Honke said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later that evening, at 7 p.m., Maestro Shane Williams will conduct “Christmas Memories” as ASO performs Christmastime favorites, including excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and an audience sing-along.

“During intermission we will present our annual silent auction of holiday baskets, and you can enjoy refreshments available from Bella Milano,” Honke said.

Tickets for both concerts are priced the same. Admission for children is free, costs $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and teens. L&C students and faculty will be admitted for free with ID.

Tickets are available at Halpin Music, online at www.altonsymphony.org, or by calling (618) 463-6933. Tickets will also be available at the door.

More like this: