Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering the classes to help individuals enter the career field as a broker – no longer an agent.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering two sections of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135), the first of three classes needed to obtain those hours.



Both classes are 12 week classes. REAL 135 (Section NT1) will be offered from 1-4 p.m. one day a week: Tuesdays, May 21 –Aug. 6 on the N. O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. REAL 135 (P9) will be offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 20-June 26 on the Godfrey campus. Both sections will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.



Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.



Enroll online now at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.



For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

