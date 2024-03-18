ALTON - Honeybee Vintage and Moon Drops + Wellness both celebrated their grand opening today, March 18, 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association.

Honeybee Vintage, a boutique located at 114 E. Broadway, sells vintage clothing and houseware items. They are officially open and will have giveaways and raffles throughout the day on March 18.

“I want to just thank all of my team. They’ve been just terrific encouragers and cheerleaders beyond just being terrific, independent business people and wildly creative in here,” said owner Melissa Bland. “You didn’t have to come this morning, but so, so many of you did and I’m just grateful for you.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Caleb Lewis, the owner of Moon Drops + Wellness and Alton Odyssey Tours at 112 E. Broadway, noted that he and his family renovated the building throughout the past six months. He is excited to have a new storefront for his business.

“It was kind of a fast track on development with a goal and promise to City Council that we were going to move businesses in as soon as possible,” Lewis said. “Any old building is a challenge when you get into renovations, but hopefully everybody’s happy with what it turned into.”

The upper level of 112 and 114 E. Broadway has been renovated into AirBnBs, Lewis added.

More like this: