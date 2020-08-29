ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis City police officers responding to a call for service were shot Saturday afternoon in South City and one of them is in "very" critical condition. Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. by Tower Grove Park.

Police said a suspect is barricaded inside a house in the area. The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint and is still in the home. That suspect did not know the couple.

There are multiple streets blocked off.

Hayden said both officers are around the age of 29. The officer who is in very critical condition has been with the department for about three years and the other officer has been with the department for under a year.

The officer in critical condition suffered a head injury, Hayden said. Other officers went to see the wounded officer and the suspect shot a second officer in the leg.

More information to come.

