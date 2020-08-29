Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis City police officers responding to a call for service were shot Saturday afternoon in South City and one of them is in "very" critical condition. Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. by Tower Grove Park.

Police said a suspect is barricaded inside a house in the area. The suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint and is still in the home. That suspect did not know the couple.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are multiple streets blocked off.

Hayden said both officers are around the age of 29. The officer who is in very critical condition has been with the department for about three years and the other officer has been with the department for under a year.

The officer in critical condition suffered a head injury, Hayden said. Other officers went to see the wounded officer and the suspect shot a second officer in the leg.

More information to come.

More like this:

Aug 15, 2023 - One Victim Identified In Probable Double Homicide On Old Hanley Road In St. Louis County

Aug 23, 2023 - Wood River to Rename Street for Fallen Police Officer

Jul 8, 2023 - Theft Suspect Flees In Pursuit, Exits Vehicle, Swims Away, But Alton Police Still Make Arrest

2 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

4 days ago - Charges Issued for Escape from Department of Corrections, Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Stealing

Related Video:

Edwardsville Shooting

 