EDWARDSVILLE – Two Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, Tyler Evans and Chase Horton, have received the National Health Information Scholarship from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation. Evans and Horton are two of 15 students in the country to receive the scholarship.

Evans and Horton are pursuing a master’s in healthcare informatics at SIUE. The pair will each receive a $7,000 scholarship from the nonprofit organization recognizing their excellence and promising future contribution in the field of health information.

“I was overjoyed by the news that I received the scholarship,” said Evans, a Chicago native. “The scholarship will impact my academic career at SIUE by giving me the opportunity to focus on classes with less financial burden on my shoulders.”

“I plan to use my informatics degree to become an electronic health record (EHR) trainer, developer and analyst,” added Horton, an Odin native. “With the help of similar scholarships, I was fortunate enough to be able to attend SIUE for my undergraduate degree. With the help of this scholarship, I am happy and confident to be completing my master’s at SIUE.”

“The Master of Science in Healthcare Informatics (MSHI) program prepares students to be innovative leaders in health informatics with the ability to use technology and manage information to achieve industry objectives and improve outcomes,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, CAHIMS, FHIMSS, associate professor and director of the MSHI program. “When approached to write recommendation letters for Mr. Evans and Mr. Horton, I was happy to do so. Both are model students with an impressive 4.0 GPA. All of us within the MSHI program are excited to hear of this wonderful news.”

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate program offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School’s Office of Research and Projects supports and raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

