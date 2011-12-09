Two Showings Available Benefiting American Cancer Society

Edwardsville, Ill., December 8, 2011 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. of Edwardsville, Ill., and St. Peters, Mo., will sponsor and host two showings of “Hot Coffee,” an HBO documentary on Tort Reform by Susan Saladoff. Focusing on the popular McDonald’s hot coffee lawsuit and others, the film helps settle debate for and against the need for Tort Reform and is guided to change the way people think about our civil justice system and access to the courts.

The two showings will be held on Thurs., Jan. 5 and Fri., Jan. 6 at the newly renovated Wildey Theater in downtown Edwardsville, Ill. The showing on Thurs., Jan. 5 is at 2 p.m. and is available only to college and high school students. Admission to the Thurs., Jan. 5 showing is free for students.

The “date night” showing is on Fri., Jan 6 at 7 p.m. and is open to the general public. Admission for the “date night” showing is $10 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Several cases are featured in the film, including that of Stella Liebeck, the 79-year-old who ordered and spilled a cup of coffee from a drive-through window at a McDonalds in Albuqurque, NM. Her personal legal battle over a spilled cup of coffee serves as a springboard into understanding our civil justice system. Other featured cases include Colin Gourley, a young man born with Cerebal Palsy due to medical malpractice who was affected by the Nebraska state-mandated cap on damages and Oliver Diaz a former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice who was criminally prosecuted on false charges and faced political hardship due to his ruling that caps on damages were unconstitutional. Many other famous cases are also featured.

According to Barry Julian of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., “We wanted to bring this film to the Wildey Theater as a way to educate the public, and in particular law students of all ages, on the ongoing debate surrounding Tort Reform. We hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity to see this controversial documentary as it makes its way across the country.”

Encore will be open for drink purchases.

For more information about either showing, contact Ashley Sturm at Gori Julian & Associates at (618) 659-9833 or visit www.hotcoffeethemovie.com

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm, which employs 75 area workers and attorneys, practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

