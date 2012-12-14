Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a free Winter Poetry Workshop with haiku poet Gretchen Graft Batz from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Refuge Visitor Center.

Batz will provide examples and instruction on writing haiku poetry and then lead a walk through the prairie with Refuge Ranger Cortney Solum. After the walk use your inspirations from the winter prairie to write a poem of your own.

Haiku is a form of non-rhyming poetry written from observations of nature.

Batz has co-authored a number of poetry collections published by Brooks

Books. Visit http://www.brooksbookshaiku.com/onlinehaiku.html, to learn more.

Article continues after sponsor message

The workshop is open to all ages. Dress appropriately for the weather. Preregistration is required; call the Refuge at 618-883-2524 by Jan. 15, to reserve a place in the workshop.

The Refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

For more information about the workshop or other events, call the Refuge or email Solum at cortney_solum@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Solum at 618-883-2524 or cortney_solum@fws.gov at least five business days prior to the event.

More like this: