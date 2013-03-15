Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces the schedule of free events to be held this spring and summer.

A nature story hour will be held at the refuge visitor center at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, May 25, June 22, July 20 and Aug. 24. Preregister by the Monday before each event. The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

Join a refuge ranger on a walk to explore the wildlife refuge as it changes through spring and summer at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, May 25, and June 22. Walks will last about one hour and are open to all ages. Preregister by the Monday before each event.

Bring the family out to the refuge to learn which frogs sing in the nightly spring chorus. “Sounds of Spring,” a ranger led walk highlighting spring frog calls will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the refuge visitor center. The walk will last about one hour and will be followed by a camp fire. Participants should bring bug spray and a flashlight. Preregister by April 22.

A hike will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. Take a walk in the Gilbert Lake Division of the refuge to experience spring migration on the Mississippi Flyway. The Gilbert Lake walking trail is a 3-mile loose gravel trail. Participants should meet in the parking area of the Gilbert Lake division, one-fourth mile west of the Brussels Ferry on Highway 100. Preregister by May 6.

“Biking for Birds, ” a series of free, beginner birding watching and bicycling events will be held this summer as part of the Year of Cycling 2013 at 10 a.m. May 18 (preregister by May 3), June 15 (preregister by May 31), and Sept. 28 (preregister by Sept. 13). Join in these leisurely six-mile bike rides through Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and Pere Marquette State Park and learn some techniques for watching birds along the way. Expert bicyclists will provide instruction on biking skills and safety. Free bike rentals will be available courtesy of the wildlife refuge. Each bike ride will start at the Pere Marquette State Park boat harbor on the east end of the parking area near the picnic shelter. The events are open to participants ages 12 and older.

To preregister for an event call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov. Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

