Two Rivers NWR Announces Summer Employment for Youth
Brussels, Il.- Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hire three youths
for the summer of 2014 to be part of the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC)
program. The program will run from June to August for a total of eight
weeks.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
YCC is a well-balanced work-learn-earn program that develops an
understanding and appreciation in youth participants of the nation's
environment and heritage. YCC enrollees are employed by the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service, part of the Department of Interior.
Projects may include preparing for public events, building trails, facility
maintenance and improving wildlife habitat. An education component is
incorporated into weekly projects.
The program is open to youths ages 15-18. Interested applicants must be 15
years of age by June 2014 and cannot turn 19 years old before August 2014.
Three participants will be selected by random drawing. Selected applicants
will be paid the Illinois minimum wage and work 40 hours per week.
If you meet the age criteria and have an interest in the outdoors and
wildlife conservation, visit the refuge's website at
www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers to download a copy of the YCC application.
Applications must be mailed or delivered in person on or before April 11,
to Two Rivers NWR, HC 82, Box107, Brussels, IL 62013.
For more information about the YCC program, call Debbie Kuhn or John Mabery
at 618-883-2524.
-FWS-
More like this: