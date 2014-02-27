Brussels, Il.- Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hire three youths

for the summer of 2014 to be part of the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC)

program. The program will run from June to August for a total of eight

weeks.



YCC is a well-balanced work-learn-earn program that develops an

understanding and appreciation in youth participants of the nation's

environment and heritage. YCC enrollees are employed by the U.S. Fish and

Wildlife Service, part of the Department of Interior.

Projects may include preparing for public events, building trails, facility

maintenance and improving wildlife habitat. An education component is

incorporated into weekly projects.

The program is open to youths ages 15-18. Interested applicants must be 15

years of age by June 2014 and cannot turn 19 years old before August 2014.

Three participants will be selected by random drawing. Selected applicants

will be paid the Illinois minimum wage and work 40 hours per week.

If you meet the age criteria and have an interest in the outdoors and

wildlife conservation, visit the refuge's website at

www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers to download a copy of the YCC application.

Applications must be mailed or delivered in person on or before April 11,

to Two Rivers NWR, HC 82, Box107, Brussels, IL 62013.

For more information about the YCC program, call Debbie Kuhn or John Mabery

at 618-883-2524.

-FWS-

