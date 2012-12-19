Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces its January events schedule.

Lunch-n-Learn will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 3 and 17 at the Refuge visitor center. Lunch-n-Learn is a part of a series of Question and Answer events with Refuge staff. Twice a month bring your lunch to the Refuge, ask questions about wildlife and take a walk led by a refuge employee. The walk will be held after the lunch at about 12:45 p.m. Lunch participants are not required to participate in the walk. Please note that a meal will not be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

Wetland Walks will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 11, 19 and 25. Take a behind the scenes walk on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge with Refuge Ranger Cortney Solum. Each walk will highlight a different refuge division or management unit and will start at a different location. Jan 11, meet at the Gilbert Lake division parking area one-fourth mile west of the Brussels Ferry on Hwy 100; Jan 19, meet at the Refuge visitor center; and Jan 25, meet at the Refuge overlook road one-half mile past the Brussels Ferry on Hwy 100. The topic of Winter Wetland Walk events is waterfowl and eagles. Walks will last about one hour and are free and open to all ages.

A Winter Poetry Workshop will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Refuge Visitor Center. The workshop will be led by haiku poet Gretchen Graft Batz. Batz will provide examples and instruction on writing haiku poetry and then lead walk through the prairie with Refuge Ranger

Cortney Solum. After the walk use your inspirations from the winter prairie to write a poem of your own. The workshop is free and open to all ages. Register for the workshop by Jan. 15.

Instructor Marty Spears will lead a Watercolor Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Refuge Visitor Center. Participants will learn the basics of watercolor painting and paint their own mallard duck. The workshop is $35 per person. Call the Refuge by Feb. 19 to preregister.

The Refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

For more information about these or other events, call the refuge at 618-883-2524 or email Solum at cortney_solum@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Solum at 618-883-2524 or cortney_solum@fws.gov with your request at least five business days prior to an event.

