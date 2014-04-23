Brussels, Ill. - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold events to celebrate bird watching and Mom in the first week of May.

Songs of the Refuge will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, starting at the Refuge Visitor Center. In May song birds have returned to the refuge, providing many opportunities to see and hear these small performers. Participants will learn how to identify birds by their call and take a walk to hear a few. Register by May 6.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

A Mother's Day Birding Hike for beginners will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 10, in the Gilbert Lake Division. Plan a special day for mom by starting with a morning walk at the refuge to learn about bird watching. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided. Register by May 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Gilbert Lake walking trail is a loose gravel trail. Participants should meet in the parking area of the Gilbert Lake division, one-fourth mile west of the Brussels Ferry on Highway 100.

To register for a program call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov. Event details are subject to change, call for more information or view the calendar of events on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

-FWS-

More like this: