Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold “Biking for Birds” a free, biking and bird watching event at the refuge Visitor Center near Brussels, Ill. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 28.

Free youth and adult bike and helmet rentals will be available courtesy of the wildlife refuge for attendees to explore refuge trails at their own pace. Attendees may also bring their own bikes to use.

A number of trails will be open for biking during the event, including short, long, blacktop and gravel. Viewing scopes will be set up at birding hot spots along the trails and experienced bird watchers will be available to answer questions.

Gerry Noll, certified Cycling Savvy instructor and owner of Ferguson Bike Shop will present the basics of biking safety at 10 a.m. He’ll teach bike handling skills and demonstrate how to properly use safety equipment.

Park ranger Cortney Solum will provide a talk on bird watching techniques at 11 a.m.

This event is open to all ages. No registration is needed.

For more information, call the refuge at 618-883-2524.

This event is being held to celebrate National Public Lands Day and the Year of Cycling 2013.

For more information about refuge events, visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers or like the refuge on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TwoRiversNWR.

