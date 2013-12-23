Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold a winter open house at the refuge visitor center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Open House activities include:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nature crafts and wildlife photography exhibit at the visitor center.

12 p.m. Presentation with live birds by Tree House Wildlife Center at the visitor center.

10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Van tour of the refuge, limited to 12 people. Call 618-883-2524 in advance to sign up. Meet at visitor center at least ten minutes prior to tour.

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display Jan. 6-11.

All local photographers are invited to submit up to two original 8x10 photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken in Calhoun, Jersey or Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 3 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email Tworivers@fws.gov.

