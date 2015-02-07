BRUSSELLS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an eagle watching open house at the refuge visitor center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Attendees will learn about eagles, wildlife, and eagle watching tips, and have the opportunity to see eagles.

Eagle Watching Open House activities include:

· 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagle biology, nesting, diet, and conservation. Kids’ crafts and activities will be available.

· 11 a.m. Refuge rangers will lead an hour-long eagle watching walking tour through the Gilbert Lake Division to spot eagles and learn about bird watching. Sign up by Feb. 18 by calling the visitor center at 618-883-2524 or emailing TwoRivers@fws.gov.

· 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Swan Lake levee will be open for a self-led auto tour. Volunteers will have scopes set up for eagle viewing at the entrance to the levee. This activity is dependent on weather conditions, call ahead to check.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Feb. 13.

