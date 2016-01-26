BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an eagle watching open house at the refuge visitor center from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Attendees will see a live eagle during the presentation by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, learn about eagle watching and have the opportunity to watch for eagles independently or with refuge rangers.

Eagle Watching Open House activities include:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagle biology, nesting, and conservation, and a bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display. Kid’s crafts and an eagle trivia game will be available. Refuge volunteers will be stationed with scopes at hot spots for watching eagles.

11 a.m. Refuge rangers will lead an hour-long eagle watching walking tour through the Gilbert Lake Division to spot eagles and learn about bird watching. Sign up by Feb. 12 by calling the visitor center at 618-883-2524 or emailing tworivers@fws.gov.

12 p.m. An education program with a live eagle by TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

1 p.m. A ranger-led hike for youth to become Junior Rangers. Kids will learn to identify animals in winter.

This event is free and open to the public.

The bald eagle photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Feb. 10-19.

All local photographers are invited to submit original photographs of bald eagles taken at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 5 to tworivers@fws.gov or mailed to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email tworivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Feb. 8.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov..

Connect with our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TwoRiversNWR, follow our tweets at www.twitter.com/usfwsmidwest, watch our YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/usfws and download photos from our Flickr page at http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmidwest.

