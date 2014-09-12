Brussels, Ill.- In celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an open house at the refuge visitor center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

New this year will be an archery station where children and their families can learn the proper techniques for shooting a bow and arrow.

Activities at the Open House include:

- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nature crafts, auto tours, wildlife photography exhibit, and archery at the Visitor Center

- 12 p.m. Presentation with live birds by Tree House Wildlife Center at the Visitor Center

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Oct. 14-18.

All local photographers are invited to submit original photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 8 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email Tworivers@fws.gov.

