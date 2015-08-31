BRUSSELS –Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces additional hunting opportunities are now open in the Calhoun and Clarksville Island Divisions.

Hunting for migratory birds has been added in the 100 acres of the Calhoun Division east of the Illinois River road in southern Calhoun County. Also, the 860-acre Clarksville Island Division in the Mississippi River below Lock and Dam 24 is now open to archery hunting for whitetail deer and wild turkey in the fall and firearm hunting for wild turkey in the spring.

Existing hunting regulations will remain for all other refuge divisions. Previous to the addition of these hunting opportunities, hunting was allowed for big game (whitetail deer), migratory birds and upland game in the Apple Creek Division and will remain so. Also, hunting for upland and big game (whitetail deer) in the 100 acres of the Calhoun Division east of the Illinois River road will remain open.

All hunting on the refuge is in accordance with Illinois state hunting regulations and seasons. Hunters should also be aware of any refuge-specific regulations that apply such as the requirement for hunters to use non-toxic shot shells on refuge property and the refuge is open to approved uses during daylight hours only. A full list of hunting and fishing regulations can be found on the refuge website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers/visit/rules_and_regulations.html.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Hunting Plan, Environmental Assessment and Compatibility Determination were written for these new opportunities and were available for public comment in July 2013. The documents were then reviewed and approved by the regional and national offices of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

For more information, call the refuge visitor center at 618-883-2524. The Refuge’s visitor center is located in southern Calhoun County, near the Village of Brussels, and regular office hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first two weekends of each month.

The mission of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service.

More like this: