Brussels, Ill.- In celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an open house from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

At the open house visit with refuge staff and volunteers, build a bird feeder, tour the refuge on an auto tour or birding walk, enjoy a wildlife photography exhibit and see a live bird demonstration by Tree House Wildlife Center. All activities are free.

St. Louis Audubon Society will lead the birding walk at 7:30 a.m. starting at the Gilbert Lake Division parking area. The parking area is just northwest of the Brussels Ferry.

Swan Lake dike will be open for an auto tour from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a great area to see waterfowl.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tree House Wildlife Center will present the live bird demonstration at 12 p.m. at the refuge visitor center.

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Oct. 16-20. All local photographers are invited to

submit original photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun County Illinois. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 12 to Tworivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, Il 62013.

National wildlife refuges across the country will host many public events for National Wildlife Refuge Week, Oct. 14-20. Find an event near you or on your travel route by checking the Refuge System online events calendar: http://go.usa.gov/wR3.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email tworivers@fws.gov.

More like this:

Related Video: