Brussels, Ill.- In celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold an open house from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

At the open house visit with refuge staff and volunteers, build a bird feeder, tour the refuge on an auto tour or birding hike, and enjoy a wildlife photography exhibit. In addition, Tree House Wildlife Center will present a live bird demonstration at 12 p.m.

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Oct. 16-20.

All local photographers are invited to submit original photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun County Illinois. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 12 to Two_Rivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, Il 62013.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge is a proud part of the National Wildlife Refuge System, a nationwide network of public lands set aside to protect wildlife and their habitats. The nation’s 556 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts offer Americans wonderful opportunities to fish, hunt, hike or observe fascinating creatures in the wild.

National wildlife refuges across the country will host many public events for National Wildlife Refuge Week, Oct. 14-20. Find an event near you or on your travel route by checking the Refuge System online events calendar: http://go.usa.gov/wR3.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email Cortney_solum@fws.gov.

