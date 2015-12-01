BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold several free eagle watching programs and events for families this winter.

Eagle Watching with a Ranger will be held from 9-10 a.m. two times per month on the first and third Saturdays from December to March. Dates are as follows: Dec. 5, Dec. 19, Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Feb. 6, Feb 20, March 5 and March 19. Refuge rangers will lead participants to eagle watching hotspots on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. A personal vehicle will be needed. Attendees are reminded to dress for the weather. Open to all ages. Space is limited, call 618-883-2524 to register in advance and receive additional program details.

“Second Saturday Art”, a series of nature-inspired art programs will be held on the second Saturday of every month this winter. These free programs will be led by refuge staff and held at the visitor center, where participants will create take-home art pieces and learn about wildlife and nature. All supplies are provided.

Dec. 12 - “Build a Bird Feeder” will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will build and design a small wooden bird feeder and learn about the birds at the refuge and their winter activity. Ideal for all ages.

Jan. 9 - “Duck, Duck, Stamp! ” will be held from 1-2 p.m. Participants will create submissions for the Junior Duck Stamp Contest and contribute to a duck mural as they learn about waterfowl migration and the Duck Stamp Program. Ideal for children.

Feb. 13 - “Crafty Eagles” will coincide with the refuge’s Bald Eagle Open House from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Participants will make eagle crafts and learn about this bird’s biology and conservation. Ideal for young children.

March 12 - “Solar Exposure” will be held from 1-2 p.m. Using natural materials and the winter sun; participants will create sun prints on photosensitive paper and learn about winter at the refuge. Ideal for children.

An Eagle Watching Open House will be held from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge visitor center. Visit the open house to learn about bald eagles and how to watch for them, and then venture out to watch for eagles with a refuge ranger.

Eagle Watching Open House activities include:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagle biology, nesting, diet, and conservation. Kids’ crafts and activities will be available. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display.

11 a.m. Refuge rangers will lead an hour-long eagle watching walking tour through the Gilbert Lake Division to spot eagles and learn about bird watching. Sign up by Feb. 11 by calling the visitor center at 618-883-2524 or emailing TwoRivers@fws.gov.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Swan Lake levee will be open for a self-led auto tour. Volunteers will have scopes set up for eagle viewing at the entrance to the levee. This activity is dependent on weather conditions.

The bald eagle photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Feb. 10-17.

All local photographers are invited to submit two original 8 x 10 photographs of bald eagles taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 5 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

For more information about these events, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business no later than five business days before each event.

