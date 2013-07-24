Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will open a new nature trail at the Visitor Center near Brussels, Ill. on Aug. 1. This one-half mile long trail will take visitors on a walk through the prairie to view the seasonally changing flowers and grasses, by the pond to see frogs and busy dragonflies, and into the woods to explore the forest habitat before returning to the Visitor Center.

There are many learning opportunities along the trail and if interested guide books are available in the Visitor Center to help identify common animals, flowers, trees and grasses.

Our trail needs a name! A trail naming contest will run Aug. 1-Sep. 1. Submit a creative name by email, Facebook, or in the Visitor Center while exploring the trail. Entries can be emailed to tworivers@fws.gov. The contest is open to all ages. Each person may submit one entry.

Three of the best entries will be available for final vote in the Visitor Center and on Facebook from Sep. 2-17. The winning trail name will be revealed at the Refuge Open House on Saturday, Oct. 19.

For more information about the trail or naming contest, call Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers.

