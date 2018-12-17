HARDIN – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Organization, which serves the northern counties of the Riverbend is again seeking the public's help in apprehending three men wanted for crimes in the areas they cover.

David T. Meharg, 45, of Rushville, Illinois, is wanted for petition to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance in Greene County. He is described as a white male standing 6'3'' and weighing 159 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 331 South Liberty Street, Apartment 2 in Rushville.

Joseph M. McClaine, 32, of Elsah, is wanted in Jersey County for multiple warrants, including: theft of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft. He is described as a white male standing 5'11'' and weighing 200 pounds. He is described as bald with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was 12733 Hickory Court in Elsah.

Shawn Lee Hicks, 21, of Beardstown, is wanted in Jersey County for petition to revoke probation for possession of meth. He is described as a white male standing 5'4'' and weighing 125 pounds with brown or blond hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 507 West Fifth Street in Beardstown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three men are asked to contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or at tworiverscrimestoppers@gmail.com with a pseudonym in order to remain anonymous. All tips are anonymous and information leading to arrests will be rewarded with cash.

