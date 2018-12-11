HARDIN – Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are seeking information on four current fugitives in the northern counties of the Riverbend.

Anthony P. Homes, 51, of Pearl, is wanted for failure to appear regarding a driving while suspended and driving while uninsured charge in Calhoun County. He is described as a white male standing around 5'10'' and weighing around 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 104 Town Rd. in Pearl.

Brittany D. Hilton, 30, and Cecil M. Grogan, 30, are wanted out of Jersey County. Grogan and Hilton are each wanted for theft under $500 and Grogan has an additional warrant for theft and possession of methamphetamine. Hilton is described as a white female, standing 5'9'' and weighing around 218 pounds with brown hair and green eyes she is described by the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Facebook page as a known associate of Grogan. Grogan is described as a white male standing 5'7'' and weighing around 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 200 W. Prairie St. in Jerseyville.

Travis L. Buhlig, 33, of Astoria, Illinois, is wanted in Calhoun County for violation of probation after being arrested in Morgan County for domestic battery. He is described as a white male standing around 5'10'' and weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 200 East Broadway in Astoria, Illinois.

Anyone with any information leading to the arrests of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-300-2590 or email them with a false name at tworiverscrimestoppers@gmail.com. Information leading to arrests makes tipsters eligible for a cash reward.

