WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department rushed to a report of a domestic battery at 2:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, on Mildred Street in Wood River and discovered a female subject had left the scene to go to her parents' home.

"The female reporting the domestic battery left the residence to get away from the male subject involved in the domestic battery and went to her parents’ home," the Wood River Police reported.

"Wood River Police Officers responded to the parents’ home, but the female reporting the domestic battery had left the parents’ home to meet with officers at the home on Mildred Street. It was reported the father of the female had also left in a separate vehicle. When officers arrived on Mildred Street the male reported to be involved in the domestic battery was not located.

"While officers were investigating the domestic battery report, at 2:49 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, the Wood River Police Department received a report of shots being fired on Sixth Street near Acton Avenue in Wood River. Officers immediately responded. Upon arrival, two males were located being the victim of gunshot wounds. One is the father of the female reporting the domestic battery, and the other was the male being reported involved in the domestic battery."

Emergency Medical Services were immediately dispatched to the scene. Both were transported to St. Louis area hospitals — one by ambulance and one by helicopter.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were requested to process the crime scene.

"This was not a random act of violence," the Wood River Police said.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Wood River Police Department and Illinois State Police. After the investigation, the facts of the case will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

