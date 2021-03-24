Coroner Steve Nonn and Chief Deputy Kelly Rogers

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and Chief Investigator Shane Liley

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner’s Office promoted two investigators this week after the retirement of Chief Deputy Roger Smith.

The promotions were made with Kelly R. Rogers to Chief Deputy Coroner and Shane P. Liley to Chief Investigator spots.

“These two remarkable investigators are more than capable of maintaining the quality of service that we provide to the citizens of Madison County and to keep this office on the right path. I have the utmost faith and confidence in their abilities as investigators and administrators,” Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said.

