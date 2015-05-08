Local foods enthusiasts will be able to enjoy two pre-season Markets until opening day of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market on June 6th.

Maeva's Coffee will host an outdoor Market located at the Milton Schoolhouse, 1320 Milton Road, on Saturday mornings from 9:00 am to Noon on May 16th, 23rd & 30th. For more info, please contact: Clifford Clark at 618-462-4540.

The Old Bakery Beer Co., located at 400 Landmarks Blvd. will host an indoor Market in their event space every Wed evening in May from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. For more info, please contact: Kayla Knoll - kayla@oldbakerybeer.com

A number of vendors from the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market will participate. Items you are likely to find include a limited amount of fresh produce (radishes, leeks, spices, lettuce and other greens), locally-raised meats, dehydrated hot peppers, fresh flowers, flower plants/bulbs, and a selection of specialty heirloom tomato plants. Artisan offerings include body care items such as soap, lip balm, sunscreen, insect repellant and natural health remedies made from essential oils.

The 2015 season of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market begins June 6th at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street. For more info, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com or contact: Sara McGibany – sara@altonmainstreet.org

