KAMPSVILLE - Two apparent American Bulldogs attacked a FedEx driver on Saturday on Pleasant Dale Hollow Road, north of Kampsville, and severely injured the man, who was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said the dogs viciously attacked the man's limbs.

Initially, Sheriff Heffington said he thought the two dogs were a Pit Bull breed, but he said later the owners said they were American Bulldogs.

"The man was pretty serious and will likely be in the hospital for some time," Sheriff Heffington said. "He had severe bite wounds to his arms and legs. It was pretty bad."

Sheriff Heffington said the owner of the two dogs told authorities he was going to take care of the situation. Sheriff Heffington said both dogs had had proper shots, according to veterinarian records, otherwise, they would have been quarantined for 10 days.

Mike Gmoser, the brother of the dog bite victim, said the following Monday afternoon:

"My brother, Paul Gmoser, was the driver that was attacked. His left hand and wrist had to be amputated. He has significant injuries to his right arm and both legs. He has had two surgeries and will require more. He was taken out of ICU today."

The sheriff said this is a reminder for residents that this kind of thing can happen, especially with the increase of internet-ordered items. He said even the nicest of dogs can become protective of their home turf. The sheriff said he, too, was once bit by a dog on duty and had to seek medical treatment.

Sheriff Heffington said this was one of the worst bite cases he had encountered in his career as sheriff and it was tragic and eye-opening now that so many in the rural areas receive online/home deliveries.

