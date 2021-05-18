MASCOUTAH – Two pilots survived an ejection and avoided a serious crash with an F-15 airplane at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The ejection occurred once the plane was on the runway. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. One pilot was taken to a local hospital for observation, but has minor injuries.

The Air Force released this statement in regard to the incident as follows:

“An F-15QA, recently accepted by the Air Force from the Boeing Corporation, departed the runway today at MidAmerica Airport, Ill. Two U.S. active-duty pilots who were on board ejected safely and received minor injuries. The aircraft was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation."

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is a public-use airport located adjacent to Scott Air Force Base. It is located 14 miles east of the central business district of Belleville and 18 miles east of downtown St. Louis in St. Clair County. MidAmerica St. Louis is a secondary domestic passenger airport for the St. Louis metropolitan area.

