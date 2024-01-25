GLEN CARBON - The village of Glen Carbon recently welcomed two new officers to its Police Department after they were officially sworn in at the Village Board meeting on Tuesday.

Officers Tawanna Knighten and Blake Takmajian were sworn in by Mayor Bob Marcus and congratulated by the department, which announced the addition of their two newest members on their Facebook page.

“Glen Carbon Police would like to officially welcome Officer Tawanna Knighten and Officer Blake Takmajian,” they announced on Tuesday. “Tonight both officers were sworn in by Mayor Marcus surrounded by family, friends, and co-workers.

“We are beyond proud of our two newest officers for all their hard work in the academy and in their training and look forward to all they will accomplish in their careers.”

Officer Knighten was assigned badge number G66, while Officer Takmajian was assigned badge number G67.

