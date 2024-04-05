ALTON - Flock Food Truck Park and Bar officially opens for the season on April 12, 2024, and customers have two new permanent food trucks to look forward to.

Byrdies Food Truck arrived in Alton on Friday, April 5, 2024, and Space Shuttle Café will land on Saturday, April 6, 2024. These two trucks will have a permanent spot at Flock, ready for all your culinary needs.

“You don’t have to wonder anymore when you’re coming here if there’s going to be food or who’s going to be here,” explained Laura Windisch. “We’ll still have guest rotating trucks in so we’ll have some variety on the weekends, but you now know that there is always food here.”

Windisch, who operates Flock, noted how excited she is to be back in the kitchen. Byrdies will focus on wraps, salads, fries and other “build-your-own” options for customers.

Space Shuttle Café brings a taste of history to Alton, as the food truck is a World War II-era McDonnell-Douglas DC-3 mounted on a GMC truck frame with a fully-equipped commercial kitchen. This is the only DC-3 airplane in the world licensed for street use, according to a press release from AltonWorks.

“But what happens inside the truck is just as special,” the press release said. “Each year, a competition will determine which chef will run the café for the season. The ‘Shuttle Chef’ will be personally mentored by Master Chef and host of the Emmy-nominated ‘Food is Love’ television show, Lasse Sorensen.”

More information will be provided soon. In the meantime, Windisch is excited to invite community members to try the food trucks and see the new era of Flock for themselves.

“We’re really going to hone in and try to use as much local fresh ingredients as we can,” she added. “We’ve got a few more things in the works.”

For more information, visit the official AltonWorks Facebook page or check out AltonWorks.us.

