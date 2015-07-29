ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome two experienced urologists to the medical staff. Dr. Christopher Vulin and Dr. Brad White both have advanced training in minimally invasive urology, robotic kidney and prostate surgery, laparoscopic surgery, urologic oncology, kidney stone disease and general urology.

Dr. Vulin completed medical residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. White completed his residency at Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Dr. Vulin and Dr. White are members of Urology Consultants LTD and are accepting patients at their office located in Suite 204 in Medical Office Building A on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital. To schedule an appointment, please call (618) 288-0900.

More like this: