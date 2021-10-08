New member businesses look forward to increased community involvement

GODFREY – Two more businesses have joined the RiverBend Growth Association’s regional chamber membership list in recent weeks.

Established in 1958, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. (K & L), is a family-owned full-service general contracting and construction management firm that serves the St. Louis Metro East region as well as the Central and Southern regions of Illinois.

With 60 -plus years of experience in the industry now, and a broad range of construction knowledge and expertise among its staff, K & L produces first-class projects for a variety of clients from the commercial, institutional, and industrial markets. “With our ability to self-perform carpentry, concrete work, piping, and excavating, we maintain a high degree of control over the entire building process for a very competitive price,” noted K & L’s Jeff Mishkin.

Borrowing $500 from his father-in-law to buy a rubber-tired trencher and a backhoe, Cyril B. “Pete” Korte started installing gas services for Illinois Power throughout the City of Highland, Ill. A year later, his brother-in-law Joe Luitjohan joined him in the underground utility business. The duo grew the business for the next 23 years.

In 1981, Korte bought Luitjohan’s interest in the company and took K & L into the heavy construction market. The company steadily expanded its scope into three major construction markets: building, heavy, and utility. K & L’s portfolio has included water and wastewater treatment facilities since 1984, along with county, state, and federal institutional facilities; production and warehouse facilities; restaurants; schools and recreational facilities; museums and historic sites; financial institutions; medical/dental offices and hospitals; office buildings and corporate headquarters; and worship facilities.

“We have joined the RiverBend Growth Association because we believe in and align with its mission,” said Mishkin. “As a 60-plus-year-old, family-owned, full-service commercial general contractor, our firm is committed to attracting, promoting, and supporting new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Bi-State region. K & L engages with like-minded commercial clients to provide project certainty and peace of mind when engaging in a commercial renovation, expansion, or new construction.”

“Personally, I hope to make a positive difference in our entire region by becoming a member of the RBGA. Community growth and enhancement are key to improving our region. And by improving the working and living environments of those commercial clients we engage with, we are doing our small part to make a real positive difference,” Mishkin added.

The offices of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. are located at 12052 Highland Road in Highland. For more information, visit online at korteluitjohan.com or call (618) 654-9877.

For more than 140 years, Prudential Advisors has been helping individual and institutional customers throughout the country grow, manage, and protect their wealth. The local duo of Brian Hamann and Deanna Evans recently opened an office in East Alton and are now proudly serving the entire Metro East area, including the Riverbend region, as well as parts of St. Louis.

Their newly opened location at 205 W. Main St., East Alton, is directly behind the East Alton Municipal Building at the intersection of West Main and North Pence Streets.

Now open for in-person visits, the East Alton location also has the capability for virtual meetings to accommodate customers’ needs. “Most all of our clients would be quick to share with you that their situation is much better after meeting with us,” Hamann said. “What makes us unique is the holistic approach we take in handling each client’s concerns.”

They recently marked their official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, coordinated by the RiverBend Growth Association as one of the benefits of membership.

“We joined the RBGA to introduce ourselves to the area, and to have the opportunity for community involvement,” added Hamann. “By connecting to the RBGA, we are hoping to form an association with many of the professionals in our community. We are hopeful that this affiliation will provide us with the resources needed to advance our opportunities to provide services and benefit the local area.”

For more information, or to contact the East Alton Prudential Advisors team, visit their website at prudential.com/advisor/brian-hamann or call (618) 917-4747.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

