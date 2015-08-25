PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the deaths of two men found dead in their Pontoon Beach motel room Monday.

Coroner's Investigator Todd R. Ballard said men discovered were Duane A. Logsdon, 31, of Effingham, David A. Davis, 30, of Olney. The two were pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m.

The bodies were discovered in Room 307 of the Super8 Motel, 4141 Timberlake Drive, Pontoon Beach, Illinois around 6:42 a.m. Pontoon Beach Police called the Madison County Coroner’s Office to the scene at 7:49 a.m.

Autopsies were conducted on both men Monday afternoon. Both autopsies were inconclusive and the results of toxicology studies for drugs and alcohol are awaited. No overt indication of foul play was present. In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Pontoon Beach Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services as well.

Funeral arrangements for David A. Davis will be under the direction of Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Arrangements for Duane A. Logsdon are pending at this time.

