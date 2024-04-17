ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis County has been identified as Detarius Haynes, 26 years of age, of the 900 block of Coal Bank Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, and Joshua Campbell, 18 years of age, of the 1500 block of Knollway Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63135.

At 1:36 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, a police officer with the City of Ferguson Police Department exited a business in the 10700 block of West Florissant Avenue and heard gunshots coming from the area of the gas pumps.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the two adult males arrived at the business in the same vehicle and are believed to be known to one another. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

St. Louis County Police said today the preliminary investigation has revealed that after Campbell and Haynes arrived at the gas pump in the 10700 block of West Florissant Avenue in the City of Ferguson in a vehicle, Campbell shot Haynes and he collapsed and died near the gas pump. The Ferguson Police Officer then shot Campbell. Campbell ran onto West Florissant Road where he collapsed and died.

Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The City of Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for this investigation.

The City of Ferguson police officer involved in this incident is 37 years of age with 9 years of law enforcement experience. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

