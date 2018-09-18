ST. CHARLES COUNTY - St. Charles County Police are searching for two armed suspects who demanded personal property, including credit cards, cash, and a luxury vehicle in River Bend Estates around 4:30 a.m. today.

The St. Charles Police posted this information Tuesday morning:

"Officers are searching for the pictured vehicle and information leading to two suspects’ identities and whereabouts. Two women in a Range Rover SVR observed a small silver passenger vehicle trailing behind them as they traveled toward River Bend Estates. Once inside the subdivision, the driver pulled into her home garage and the suspect parked his vehicle in a neighboring driveway. While inside the garage, the victims were confronted by two armed suspects who demanded their personal property, including credit cards, cash, and the luxury vehicle. No one was injured during the incident."

The suspects are described as two black males, approximately 5-7 and 5-9, 130 to 150 pounds, and last seen wearing black and gray hoodies.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002. Because of the close proximity to the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com region, the vehicle could be anywhere, so law enforcement urged the public to be careful because the suspects are armed and dangerous.

