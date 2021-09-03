CHICAGO – If you’re looking to win big - the Illinois Lottery has a couple of life-changing jackpots up for grabs over the next couple of days, with a combined prize total of $690 million.

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled to over $300 million, which could make it a weekend to remember!

The next Mega Millions draw is tonight and will give players the chance to scoop up the $323 million jackpot.

And hot on its heels is the Powerball draw tomorrow night giving players the chance at the $367 million jackpot.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Friday, September 3 at 10 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, September 4.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: