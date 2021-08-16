DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa’s capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)

Edwardsville, IL

Kathleen McCracken, B.A., International Relations and Religion


Granite City, IL

Gwendelyn Soliz, B.S., Health Sciences: Clinical & Applied

