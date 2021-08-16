DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)

Edwardsville, IL

Kathleen McCracken, B.A., International Relations and Religion



Granite City, IL

Gwendelyn Soliz, B.S., Health Sciences: Clinical & Applied

