EDWARDSVILLE — Two local elected officials have been selected among many leaders throughout Illinois to participate in this year’s Edgar Fellows Program. State Senator Erica Harriss and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine have been chosen for this year’s elite program.

Initiated by former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar, the leadership program provides chosen up-and-comers in Illinois public policy an opportunity to gain lessons, inspiration, and training in statesmanship and current issues while fostering and nurturing relationships that cross-regional, political, and personal experience boundaries.

“It’s an honor to be selected to participate in this distinguished program,” said Sen. Harriss. “I’m eager to join a group of inspiring individuals to learn more about their perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences. It’s my hope that I will be able to gain valuable lessons that ultimately make me a better public servant for the people I represent in the 56th Senate District.”

“I appreciate this honor and look forward to making the most of this valuable opportunity to work alongside community leaders from across the state who share a common goal: bridging partisan and geographic divides to improve the lives of all Illinoisans,” said State’s Attorney Haine.

Of the over 200 nominees, Harriss and Haine were two of 40 chosen for the Class of 2023. The group will meet and begin the program Sunday, August 6 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Participants include elected and appointed officials from all levels of government; leaders of non-profit and labor organizations; and individuals who are influencing public policy in the business world. More information on the Edgar Fellows Program can be found here.

