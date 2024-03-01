ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital shared with Riverbender.com on Friday, March 1, 2024, that there were two Leap Day babies born on Feb. 29, 2024.

The babies were - Raymond Elliott Forrester in the first photo and in the second picture Emerald Paradise Miracle Keyhea.

First photo:

Raymond Elliott Forrester

Forrester was born at 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2024, at Alton Memorial Hospital. The baby was 6 pounds and 14 ounces at birth. The parents are Christian and Erin Forrester (pictured) of Godfrey.

The baby is the first child for Christian and Erin. Erin’s parents are Jeff and Teresa Griffin of Godfrey; Christian’s parents are Krista and Kevin Forrester, who now live in Florida but are from Alton.

The baby was delivered by Dr. Rachel Durham, OB/GYN with Alton MultiSpecialists.

"We will celebrate Raymond’s birthday on March 1 most years since he was born so late in the day," the couple said.

Second photo:

Emerald Paradise Miracle Keyhea

Emerald was born at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2024, in Mom’s kitchen before paramedics arrived. The baby weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

The parents of Emerald are Anthony Glen and Jazmin Keyhea of Alton. This is Jazmin's 11th child. The couple said they might celebrate each year on Feb. 28 with four cakes.

Information submitted by Dave Whaley, of Alton Memorial Hospital.

