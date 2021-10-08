SEE VIDEO:

JERSEY COUNTY - Two lanes of the U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass expansion opened this week.

The lanes are northbound on U.S. 67. Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer John Adcock said work continues on the two southbound lanes and those will be completed next year.

The contract finish date is by November 2022, but Adcock says those lanes could be ready to open by spring or summer, depending on the winter weather. The Delhi Bypass project on U.S. 67 started in September 2020 and is about a 2.4-mile stretch Adcock said.

“It is definitely the next step in the project getting to Jerseyville,” Adcock said. “Because only two lanes are finished, motorists need to be careful. It is still two-way traffic.”

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell has been a big proponent of getting what appears to be about 3.8 miles beyond the Delhi Bypass to Jerseyville.

“We have to get one phase done before they start on the next one,” he said. “I heard this will likely be completly done by spring and this will cut the time down for those going to and from Jerseyville. We will keep working on the completion of the next step.”

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the completion of U.S. 67 to Jerseyville is very important for both Godfrey and Jerseyville communities and agrees it is another step in getting the highway project done.



