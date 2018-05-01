ALTON - Two people were injured following a car crash on Salu late Tuesday morning.

First responders on the scene said two people were taken to the hospital via Alton Fire Department ambulances following the crash, which took place just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Both were conscious and moving, said a witness who had been stuck in her vehicle as authorities cleared the scene Tuesday. She said she had been waiting with no exit opportunity for as long as a half hour.

The crash appeared to be a head-on collision between a mid-late 2000s model Ford sedan and an early 2000s Chrysler. Airbags in both vehicles did deploy.

Alton Police officers said each vehicle contained only one occupant at the time of the crash, but could not describe their injuries, nor could they comment on the cause of the crash at this time.

